September 26, 2023

What is the capital city of each European country and their populations?

Capital cities across Europe have a long and storied history, but some are more well know than others.

By City Monitor Staff

Europe’s capital cities have undergone significant changes over time, both in terms of their physical infrastructure and their cultural and political identities. Some European capitals perhaps carry more historical weight than others.

Prominent European capitals

Paris, France

Paris, for example, has a long and storied history, and over the centuries it has evolved from a small Roman outpost into one of the most iconic cities in the world. One of the most notable changes in Paris has been the transformation of its urban landscape, particularly during the 19th century under the guidance of Baron Haussmann. Haussmann oversaw the construction of many of Paris’s most famous boulevards, parks, and buildings, giving the city its distinctive character.

London, UK 

London has a rich history that dates back thousands of years, and over time it has served as the capital of various empires and nations. One of the most significant changes in London’s history came during the Industrial Revolution, when the city underwent massive expansion and modernisation, leading to the growth of its population and economy. Today, London is one of the most diverse and cosmopolitan cities in the world, reflecting its long history of cultural and political diversity.

Berlin, Germany

Berlin has also undergone significant changes over time, particularly during the 20th century. Following the Second World War, the city was divided into East and West Berlin, with the construction of the Berlin Wall separating the two halves. The fall of the Wall in 1989 marked a major turning point in the city’s history, leading to its reunification and the rapid transformation of its physical and cultural landscape.

Athens, Greece 

Athens is one of the oldest cities in Europe, with a history that dates back more than 3,400 years. Over the centuries, the city has served as a centre of learning, art and philosophy, and its contributions to Western civilization are incalculable. In more recent times, Athens has undergone significant changes, particularly in the wake of Greece’s economic crisis. Despite these challenges, the city remains a vibrant and culturally rich destination for visitors from around the world.

Complete list of European capital cities and populations

But enough with the history, here is a complete list of Europe’s capital cities (and their populations using Demographia’s World Urban Area Report for cities over 500,000 and verified sources for those that fall below) in a handy A to Zagreb format.

  1. Amsterdam, Netherlands – 1.7 million
  2. Andorra la Vella, Andorra – 22,000
  3. Athens, Greece – 3.3 million
  4. Belgrade, Serbia – 1.35 million
  5. Berlin, Germany – 4.28 million
  6. Bern, Switzerland – 133,000
  7. Bratislava, Slovakia – 424,000
  8. Brussels, Belgium – 2.23 million
  9. Bucharest, Romania – 2.09 million
  10. Budapest, Hungary – 2.4 million
  11. Chisinau, Moldova – 503,000
  12. Copenhagen, Denmark – 1.65 million
  13. Dublin, Ireland – 1,38 million
  14. Helsinki, Finland – 1.14 million
  15. Kyiv, Ukraine – 2.88 million*
  16. Lisbon, Portugal – 2.83 million
  17. Ljubljana, Slovenia – 279,000
  18. London, UK – 10.8 million
  19. Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – 114,000
  20. Madrid, Spain – 6.79 million
  21. Minsk, Belarus – 2.12 million
  22. Monaco, Monaco – 36,000
  23. Moscow, Russia – 17.8 million
  24. Nicosia, Cyprus – 200,000
  25. Oslo, Norway – 1.0 million
  26. Paris, France – 11.1 million
  27. Podgorica, Montenegro – 200,000
  28. Prague, Czech Republic – 1.24 million
  29. Reykjavik, Iceland – 122,000
  30. Riga, Latvia – 603,000
  31. Rome, Italy – 3.23 million
  32. San Marino, San Marino – 33,000
  33. Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina – 275,000
  34. Skopje, North Macedonia – 546,000
  35. Sofia, Bulgaria – 1.08 million
  36. Stockholm, Sweden – 2.2 million
  37. Tallinn, Estonia – 426,000
  38. Tirana, Albania – 917,000
  39. Vaduz, Liechtenstein – 5,400
  40. Valletta, Malta – 5,700
  41. Vienna, Austria – 2.0 million
  42. Vilnius, Lithuania – 550,000
  43. Warsaw, Poland – 2.0 million
  44. Zagreb, Croatia – 691,000

Europe’s capital cities have undergone significant changes over time, reflecting the complex interplay of history, culture, politics, and economics. These changes have helped to shape the identity and character of these cities, making them some of the most dynamic and fascinating destinations in the world.

*The ongoing war in Ukraine may mean a fluctuation in the city’s population.

[Read more: Where are the largest cities in Europe?]

