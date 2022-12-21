The Philippines’ New Clark City looks to house one million residents

Planned cities are no longer novel ideas. Poor (previous) planning, extreme weather and general overcrowding have led governments around the world to simply start from scratch. New Clark City (also known as Clark Green City) in the Philippines is one such plan in action.

A security personnel walks past the cauldron in front of the athletics stadium in New Clark City, in Capas town, Tarlac province north of Manila. (Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP via Getty Images)

The Manilla Times reported that the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Enterprise Singapore have conducted meetings in Singapore with urban developers to move forward with the implementation of its plans and projects for New Clark City, located in the province of Tarlac.

“As urbanisation continues, we at BCDA understand that smart city technologies and public transport solutions are important in realising a sustainable and inclusive future for New Clark City. We are very fortunate to partner with Enterprise Singapore, who help us forge connections with some of the global urban mobility and smart city leaders,” BCDA president and CEO Aileen Zosa said.

The agenda being discussed included infrastructure, affordable housing, maintenance and utilities, and sports facilities.

What is New Clark City?

New Clark City is a new development in the Philippines located near the Clark Special Economic Zone that plans to house up to one million residents. It is billed as a solution to the overcrowding and stressed conditions in Metro Manilla, which is home to some 13 million residents. Being in a more remote location, it is also less susceptible to climate change and natural disasters that can impact coastal cities such as Manilla.

The initial construction, or Phase 1-A, saw the development of New Clark City Sports Hub. This was created in an impressive 18 months and was used during the 2019 South East Asia Games. Since 2020, the NCC Central Park and affordable housing have been central themes in the further extensions of New Clark City. However, there is still a long way to go in a project that has already been under way for a number of years.

