How many cities are there in the Republic of Ireland?

The Republic of Ireland is a small country with a number of important cities. Each city has its own unique character and economic focus, but just how many are there? And how has the country’s most recent census changed things?

Old street in the city of Galway, Kerwan’s Lane, is decorated with lights. (Photo by Rihardzz/Shutterstock)

Cities in the Republic of Ireland

Dublin

The largest city in the Republic of Ireland is Dublin, with a metro area population of more than 1.4 million people. Dublin is the capital and the country’s financial and industrial centre. It is home to a number of major multinational companies and is a hub for the technology, pharmaceutical and financial services sectors.

Cork

The second-largest city in the Republic of Ireland is Cork, with a population of more than 220,000. Cork is the country’s second-biggest urban centre and is a major port city, with a focus on the maritime and transport industries. Other major industries in Cork include retail, food production and brewing.

Limerick

Limerick is the third-largest city in the Republic of Ireland, with a population of more than 95,000 according to 2016 figures. Limerick is known for its strong industrial and commercial heritage, with a focus on the pharmaceutical, engineering, ICT and financial services sectors.

Galway

The fourth-largest city in the Republic of Ireland is Galway, with a population of more than 83,000. Galway is the country’s third-biggest city and known for its cultural attractions, including the Galway Arts Festival. It is also home to a number of major pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Waterford

Waterford is the fifth-largest city in the Republic of Ireland, with a population of more than 53,000 according to 2016 figures.. Waterford is a major port city and is home to a number of major industries, including pharmaceuticals, engineering and technology.

Though not cities, other notable urban areas in the Republic of Ireland include Drogheda, Dundalk, Kilkenny, Navan, Wexford, Tralee and Sligo.

Each of these has its own unique character and economic focus, making the Republic of Ireland a diverse and important country.

The author generated this text in part with GPT-3, OpenAI’s large-scale language-generation model. Upon generating draft language, the author reviewed, edited, and revised the language to their own liking and takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this publication.

