How many cities are there in Northern Ireland? 

Northern Ireland is one of the four constituent countries of the UK. It is a relatively small country at 14,000km2 located to the north of the Republic of Ireland, with a population of more than 1.9 million people. Despite its size, it is home to half a dozen cities.

The Rise sculpture on the Westlink Donegall Road and Broadway, Belfast, the largest city in Northern Ireland. (Photo by Ballygally View Images/Shutterstock)

Cities in Northern Ireland

In total, there are six cities in Northern Ireland, each offering something unique in terms of culture, history and leisure activities.

Belfast

Belfast is the most populous city in Northern Ireland with some 640,000 residents and is the capital city of the country. It is known for its strong Irish culture, its many attractions, and its thriving nightlife.

For those looking to experience the history of Northern Ireland, Belfast is usually the place to start. Here, you can explore the city’s many historic sites, such as the Titanic Quarter and the Ulster Museum.

The city also has a vibrant nightlife, with many pubs and clubs, with music festivals taking place throughout the year.

Derry/Londonderry

The second-largest city in Northern Ireland is Derry (still legally Londonderry), located in the north-west of the country. This city has a rich history and is a popular destination for tourists. It also has a thriving music and art scene. However, tensions still remain over the name, with unionists insisting on using Londerry and nationalists on Derry.

Armagh

Armagh is the ecclesiastical capital of Ireland, located south-west of Belfast. It is known for its rich history, culture and scenery. Tourists visit Armagh to see its many attractions, such as the Navan Fort and St Patrick’s Cathedral. Armagh offers a variety of activities and events throughout the year, such as the Armagh Apple Blossom Festival and the Armagh County Show.

Newry

Newry is located on the River Clanrye. It is part of the larger urban area known as Newry, Mourne and Down, and has a population of around 28,000. Newry is home to a number of unique attractions, such as the Canal Walk, the 19th-century Newry Town Hall, and the Newry Cathedral. The city is also within easy reach of the Mourne Mountains, Strangford Lough, Tollymore Forest Park and other natural attractions.

Lisburn

Lisburn is located 11 miles south-west of Belfast. It is a modern city with a rich history, having grown from a small market town to a large and diverse urban area. It is a popular tourist destination with a number of attractions, including Castle Gardens, Wallace Park and Lagan Valley Regional Park. Lisburn is home to a range of businesses, including major employers such as Bombardier Aerospace and the Northern Ireland Civil Service.

Bangor

Bangor is a seaside town located in Northern Ireland’s County Down. It sits at the southern tip of Belfast Lough and is a popular tourist destination for its seascapes, natural beauty and vibrant culture. Visitors can explore the Victorian pier, pick up souvenirs from its bustling markets or take a stroll along its coastal path.

The author generated this text in part with GPT-3, OpenAI’s large-scale language-generation model. Upon generating draft language, the author reviewed, edited, and revised the language to their own liking and takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this publication.

