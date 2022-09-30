When is the next strike in the UK?

Strikes have been the protagonist of the past summer in the UK. The country’s public workers – from railway to postal – are planning to go ahead with more strike actions in the upcoming weeks. This will impact people’s daily routine, as well as cause some disruptions.

Therefore, it is vital for commuters to check transportation schedules before planning to travel anywhere. However, railways are not the only sectors that will participate in the action.

Are we set to see picket lines across the UK and EU all through the summer of 2022? (Photo by Gg Wink/iStock)

Are trains striking again?

After striking for parts of the summer, national rail strikes are happening again on Saturday 1, Wednesday 5, and Saturday 8 October 2022.

The unions planning the railway strikes are:

RMT

ASLEF

TSSA

Train drivers who work at 12 Aslef operators will strike, as well as TSSA members at Network Rail and 11 other operators. This marks the first time that the unions have all walked out at the same time, so services will be more drastically disrupted.

This can be seen in the reduced timetable, which shows that only 11% of rail services will be up and running, with some areas being completely isolated.

In addition, TSSA members will be walking out at other companies:

CrossCountry: 5 October

Great Western Railway: 6 October

Avanti and c2c: 8 October

The unions RMT, TSSA and ASLEF are currently in a conversation with the UK Government and rail companies about pay cuts, job cuts and changes to their contracts.

One of the issues is that Network Rail is planning to cut over 2,500 maintenance jobs in order to save £2 bln by 2024. The rail company, however, denied the plan to cut those jobs and that it would not compromise the safety of the railway.

Furthermore, ASLEF stated that some employees haven’t received a pay rise or revision since 2019.

Read more: Will the national rail strike affect London’s Tube and Overground?]

When is the postal workers’ strike?

Throughout October, Royal Mail is planning more walk outs. After strikes during August and September, a 48-hour strike will happen from Friday 30 September 2022 until Saturday 1 October 2022.

In addition, four days of strike action with all Communication Workers Union (CWU) will happen on these days:

Thursday 13 October

Thursday 20 October

Tuesday 25 October

Monday 28 November

Some other postal services are planning to strike on more dates in November and December too, which will impact all deliveries:

3, 9, 15, 24 November and 1 December: processing, distribution, international deliveries, collections and admin workers

4, 10, 16, 25 November and 2 December: delivery workers

2, 8, 14, 23, 30 November: network workers

But why are all these strikes happening? Dave Ward, CWU general secretary, said that they match “the level of anger our members feel” because of their treatment.

Ward explained “The chief executive of Royal Mail Group is treating postal workers as if they are stupid,” while referencing the low pay and the lack of hope for a brighter future. “Postal workers across the UK now face the fight of their lives to save their jobs and the service they provide to every household and business in the UK,” he added.

What are the next strikes?

Barristers

An indefinite, uninterrupted strike is happening for criminal barristers in both England and Wales. This is due to an ongoing discussion with the government over pay, working conditions and legal funding.

While this particular strike started in September, barristers were already walking out on alternate weeks. Barristers have been focusing on the fees they receive for legal aid work. They are due to get a 15% rise, however the Criminal Bar Association rejected the offer and is now demanding a 25% rise instead.

At the end of September, a fresh offer was made, and now Barristers are asked to vote upon it in the upcoming weeks.

Container ports

On Sunday, September 25, union members walked out for an expected eight-day strike at the UK’s busiest container port, the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, which handles 48% of the UK’s container trade. Some vessels could be delayed, among these are container ships from the Far East containing millions of pounds of goods.

The reason for these walkouts is pay, since a previous 7% pay rise offer from the operator was deemed below the inflation by Unite.

Teachers

Pay and working conditions are, once again, the reasons behind strike action. Teaching unions are currently demanding a minimum of a 12% pay rise.

NEU members working mainly in sixth-form colleges will be walking out on 17 October, as well as planning a possible extra walk out on 5 and 20 November 2022.

Refuse workers

Scotland’s refuse workers are striking again after their unions have rejected a 3.5% pay increase offer. A 12-day walkout started on 29 September.

Residents in Edinburgh are even being asked to keep their rubbish inside as the waste is starting to pile up already.

What is causing the strikes?

The strike action that happened over the summer of 2022 and the upcoming planned walkouts have largely been in response to real-term pay cuts in the face of the cost-of-living crisis, and, in some cases, redundancies, pensions and working conditions.

According to the BBC, the main cause of this is inflation, which is currently at a 40-year-high of 10.1%, with the possibility to reach 13%.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) encourages employers to offer more, as well as establishing a £15 an hour minimum wage across the board.