Edinburgh Trams launches line extension, updating citywide connectivity

Edinburgh Trams, the operator of Scotland’s capital tramway, has unveiled a three-mile line extension that spans across the city, bringing tram travel to an increased number of potential customers.

Edinburgh Trams line extension on opening day, 7 June.

The opening of eight new stops yesterday, 7 June, marks a significant milestone in the expansion project, providing convenient access to passengers from Edinburgh Airport all the way to Newhaven. The extension is particularly notable as it brings trams to Leith Walk for the first time since 1956. A turn-up-and-go service is now in operation, with trams running every seven minutes from 6am until midnight, seven days a week.

A tech partner for Edinburgh Trams

In collaboration with Edinburgh Trams, long-standing technology partner Flowbird has played a role in this expansion by installing new ticketing infrastructure at each of the newly opened stops. The upgraded hardware includes 12 advanced ticket vending machines, 60 handheld devices, and 100 platform validators. Furthermore, 60 validators on the existing trams network have also been updated to enhance the overall passenger experience.

With the implementation of the new ticket vending machines, tram passengers now have the convenience of selecting the appropriate ticket and making payments using contactless bank cards or mobile devices. This seamless ticketing system streamlines the journey process and ensures a hassle-free travel experience for both residents and the millions of visitors the city attracts each year.

David Thompson, the managing director at Flowbird’s UK transport division, expressed his pride in the long-term partnership with Edinburgh Trams and its sister company, Lothian Buses. Thompson stated, “Our collaboration with Edinburgh Trams and Lothian Buses aims to create a transport network that befits a world-class city. We are honoured to work alongside Edinburgh’s principal transport operators, providing residents and visitors with the benefits of simplified ticketing and payment systems.”

Lea Harrison, the managing director of Edinburgh Trams, acknowledged the immense opportunities the new line extension brings to the communities it now serves. Harrison noted, “Building upon the undeniable popularity of the original route, the expanded line opens up a wealth of opportunities for enhanced connectivity and accessibility throughout the city.”

The Edinburgh Trams’ line extension and the deployment of Flowbird’s advanced ticketing infrastructure mark a significant step forward in transforming Edinburgh’s transportation network.

