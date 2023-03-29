London Superloop: The express bus services circling the capital

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has unveiled an ambitious plan to extend the outer London bus network with a new ‘Superloop’ service. Khan has pledged an initial £6m funding to improve the outer London orbital bus services, with the aim of providing quicker journey times and increasing connectivity across outer London.

London’s proposed Superloop route. (Image courtesy of TfL)

“When I made the tough decision to expand the ULEZ London-wide, one of my key commitments to Londoners was to improve transport links in outer London,” said Khan.

“I am delivering on that commitment as we announce the Superloop, the game-changing new network of express buses that will add over four million additional kilometres to our bus network in outer London, linking stations, town centres, hospitals and transport hubs. These new routes will make it much easier for Londoners to get around the capital, and help build a better, greener London for everyone.”

How will London’s Superloop be expanded?

The Superloop will be introduced in stages, with some routes already in operation. The X140, which connects Heathrow and Harrow, and the X26, which connects Heathrow and West Croydon, will become part of the Superloop, providing quick links across outer London. The next new part of the outer London bus network will be the route linking Harrow with North Finchley, subject to consultation.

TfL is working with the relevant boroughs on initial proposals for this next section and will consult on the route in the coming months. Views will also be sought on future sections of the orbital network, including a limited-stop express link between North Finchley and Walthamstow, between Walthamstow and the Royal Docks via Ilford, and links between Bexleyheath, Bromley and Croydon.

To ensure the Superloop service is easily distinguishable from the rest of the London Buses network, a new roundel and bus livery will be introduced. This branding will also feature on maps, timetables, and other customer information. The X26 route will double in frequency later this year, with buses running every 15 minutes instead of every 30 minutes.

“In outer London, it is especially important for us to have quick and reliable bus routes,” said MP for Ealing North James Murray. “I very much welcome the mayor’s new Superloop, and its more direct services between many of our town centres and stations. I hope this will make it easier and faster for many people living in outer London to get around the city by public transport.”

