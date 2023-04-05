Rightsizing: Cork City Council to increase awareness of specially designed housing for older people

Cork City Council has introduced “rightsizing” housing programmes to cater to individuals who feel that their current homes are too large for their needs or whose housing requirements have changed due to medical or compassionate reasons. The programme is open to both private homeowners and those residing in social housing, as their move to “rightsized” homes create space for younger families in need of housing.

Cork City centre: the ‘rightsizing’ scheme is available in Blackrock, Douglas and Bishopstown. (Photo by mikemike10/Shutterstock)

Currently, these “rightsized” homes are accessible to individuals over the age of 60 residing in Blackrock, Douglas and Bishopstown. Additional housing programmes are planned across the city to accommodate older individuals, and several schemes within the portfolio of properties owned by Cork City Council and approved housing bodies are specifically designed for this purpose, offering a range of location choices.

“Rightsizing frees up housing for younger families, it supports our sustainability goals as these projects are often built at formerly derelict or vacant sites, it offers quality warm, safe and comfortable housing with a high BER rating to older people – thereby supporting climate action – and it supports age-friendly living. This novel scheme makes sense and supports national policy on a number of levels,” said Cork City Council Senior Executive Officer Alison O’Rourke.

What is rightsizing?

The term “rightsizing” now replaces “downsizing” and refers to the act of relocating to more suitable housing in later life. This may be necessary if an individual’s current home no longer meets their present and future requirements.

It involves moving from a larger home to a smaller one or from one that requires maintenance to one that is low maintenance, accessible and designed to accommodate changing physical abilities. Rightsizing aims to allow individuals to live comfortably, safely and independently while freeing up homes for other people who may need them.

