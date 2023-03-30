How many cities are there in Cornwall?

In a recent Rightmove survey, St Ives topped the UK as the happiest place to live. So with Cornwall proving such a hot spot, how many cities, towns and resorts might now be on the desirability list for housebuyers??

Truro is perhaps one of the better-known urban areas in Cornwall. (Photo by Lucian Milasan/Shutterstock)

Cornwall is located in the south-west of England, and is home to several urban areas. While the total number of cities in Cornwall is a subject of some debate, with arguments over whether some towns deserve city status, several notable urban areas are worth exploring.

St Ives is known for its postcard-picturesque beaches and harbour, and has long been a favourite spot for homebuyers and tourists alike. The town gets pretty jam-packed during the summer months.

Other notable urban areas in Cornwall include Falmouth, a bustling port town that is home to a number of galleries and cultural institutions; Penzance, a coastal town with a rich maritime history; and Newquay, a popular seaside resort known for its surfing and nightlife.

The most well-known city in Cornwall is Truro, as it is in fact the only city in the county, which serves as the county town and administrative centre. Truro is home to several historical landmarks, including the Gothic Revival Truro Cathedral.

While the number of cities in Cornwall may be relatively small compared with some other counties in the UK, what these urban areas lack in size they make up for in character, so much so that there is a movement to make Cornwall independent.

The Cornwall independence movement

The Cornwall independence movement is advocating for Cornwall to become an independent nation. While the movement has gained some traction in recent years, its practicality and feasibility remain a topic of debate.

One of the main arguments put forward by the proponents of Cornish independence is that the county has a distinct cultural identity, separate from the rest of England. They point to Cornwall’s unique Celtic language, traditions and folklore as evidence of this. Supporters also argue that Cornwall has been historically mistreated by the English government, citing issues such as underfunding and neglect of the region’s infrastructure.

However, opponents of the movement argue that Cornwall’s cultural identity is not sufficient grounds for independence. They argue that the county is not economically self-sufficient and would struggle to support itself without the financial support of the UK government. Cornwall’s economy is largely reliant on tourism and agriculture, and it is unclear whether these sectors alone would be able to sustain an independent nation.

Furthermore, the county would need to establish its own government, create a legal system, and negotiate its relationship with the UK and other international organisations. This would require significant resources and expertise that Cornwall arguably lacks.

Another point of contention is the impact that Cornwall independence could have on the UK as a whole. The loss of Cornwall would reduce the UK’s land area and population, potentially altering the balance of power between different regions. It could also set a precedent for other regions within the UK to seek independence, potentially leading to the break up of the country.

But if Scotland is still struggling with its independence movement, it is unlikely a much smaller one such as Cornwall’s will gain more traction.

