Fully electric taxi firm launches in Hanoi

Green SM Taxi is preparing to hit the roads of Hanoi and expand its electric taxi services to at least five provinces and cities across Vietnam in 2023, in accordance with the company’s roll-out plan. Effective today (14 April 2023), customers will be able to book Green SM Taxi services via the nationwide hotline, or through the Green SM Taxi application available on App Store and Google Play.

Green SM Taxi is Vietnam’s first pure electric taxi company. (Photo courtesy of GSM)

Riders will also have the ability to hail cars at all Vincom shopping malls, public spaces around the city, or on the roads. Additionally, starting in May 2023, the Green SM Taxi service can be accessed through the BeVinFast service on the Be application.

Green SM Taxi is set to provide customers with two service options: GreenCar – a standard taxi service – and LuxuryCar – a premium taxi experience. The GreenCar service will feature the VinFast VF e34, coloured in the company’s signature Cyan blue, while LuxuryCar will utilize the VinFast VF 8 in its original colours.

Hanoi and beyond

The Green SM Taxi service will initially begin operations in Hanoi with 500 VF e34s and 100 VF 8s. As per customer demand, the company will increase the number of cars in both service segments. Moreover, the VinFast VF 5 Plus model will soon join the GreenCar fleet.

Electric taxis are among the advanced solutions that bring tremendous benefits to the community and contribute to reducing air and noise pollution while saving energy and costs for users,” said Nguyen Manh Quyen, vice-president of the Hanoi People’s Committee, when speaking at the Green SM Taxi’s opening ceremony in Hanoi.

“The deployment of electric taxi services in Hanoi not only affirms the determination of the city and cooperation of business organisations, particularly the GSM company, in accelerating sustainable transport development; but also contributes to realising Vietnam’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Green SM Taxi will continue to be launched in Ho Chi Minh City in April 2023.

