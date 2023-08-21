AI reveals what US airports of the future could look like

Air travel is still evolving at pace, as questions about sustainability arise, and the ‘destination airport’ is likewise setting the agenda for design and construction in the biggest global hubs. Trying to glimpse into the future, Icelandair turned to AI to peer into a crystal ball and predict how the US’s largest airports will look by 2050.

Here, City Monitor examines five of the boldest AI airports of the future.

Denver International Airport

Starting with Denver International Airport, the AI-generated predictions highlight the airport’s unmistakable peaked roofs, crafted from Teflon-coated fibreglass and steel, which are anticipated to give way to cutting-edge glass structures that harness the sun’s energy. These solar-powered enhancements would be more energy-efficient and create a futuristic ambience. The new design would also expand the terminals across the sprawling 33,531-acre space, embracing the concept of biophilic design by incorporating green spaces throughout multiple levels.

Orlando International Airport

Orlando International Airport, renowned for its blend of tropical and contemporary aesthetics, is poised to embrace a transformation. One standout feature of this metamorphosis is the central artificial river that weaves through the airport, offering seamless transportation between terminals. With an intriguing nod to potential advancements in aircraft technology, AI envisions a sky adorned with wingless aircraft.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport

As the third busiest airport in the US, O’Hare International Airport currently stands as a testament to efficiency and connectivity. However, AI’s predictions for 2050 suggest a radical shift in its appearance. The airport is apparently poised to ascend into the skies, boasting domed structures and a network of internal roads that offer unparalleled connectivity within its lofty expanse.

John F Kennedy International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York City’s gateway to the world, unveils an architectural vision. AI-generated designs depict two glass dome terminals at its heart, connected to the mainland via an intricate network of roads. Notably, the surrounding blueprint hints at revolutionary aircraft designs capable of taking off from water, evident in the absence of traditional runways. The airport’s commitment to glass aesthetics and green elements is also a recurring theme.

Detroit Metropolitan Airport

In Michigan, the Detroit Metropolitan Airport is poised to achieve a colossal transformation. Expanding to more than double its current size of 4,850 acres, this airport’s AI future features a network of terminals and lounges surrounding a striking air traffic control tower. A standout design element is using steel structures and staggered floor layers extending outside the terminal, interlinked by a sprawling system of thoroughfares.

All images courtesy of Icelandair.

