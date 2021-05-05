US tech unicorn ActiveCampaign to triple headcount at Dublin office

ActiveCampaign, a leader in customer experience automation software, will create 200 new jobs in Dublin by the end of 2023 to better support the EMEA market.

Chicago-based ActiveCampaign, a developer of customer relationship management software, has hit a milestone of 100 staff at its office in Dublin, Ireland, more than doubling its 2020 employee count. The growth forms part of the company’s strategy to invest in regional staff to better serve the Europe, Middle East and Africa market.

ActiveCampaign now employs staff across sales, support, marketing, design and HR at its Dublin branch and is on track to create an additional 200 jobs by the end of 2023.

“Dublin is a thriving technology hub with a deep talent pool,” said Jason VandeBoom, chief executive officer of ActiveCampaign in a press release. “We’re investing in the market here because we believe that these are the right people to support our customers across the entire EMEA region. This is an exciting time to be at ActiveCampaign, and we’re looking for more talented individuals to complete our team and introduce us to emerging and growing businesses across Europe.”

In April 2021, the company announced that it had raised $240m in Series C funding and reached a milestone of 145,000 customers across 170 countries. The company also surpassed $165m in annual recurring revenue (ARR), up from $100m less than a year ago.