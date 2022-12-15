Even without strong powers, mayors find a way to get things done

Anyone following the debate around Ontario’s proposed Bill 39, which would permit the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa to exercise “strong mayor” powers, may be under the impression that the leaders of these large Canadian cities have difficulty getting things done.

John Tory was re-elected for a third term as mayor of Toronto in October. (Photo by Eli Unger/Shutterstock)

With the province of Ontario moving with such urgency to bestow new powers on Toronto’s John Tory and Ottawa’s Mark Sutcliffe, it would be natural to assume there’s a governance crisis at play. Are mayors being stymied by their councils, and are their policy agendas routinely scuttled by obstinate city councillors?

Not really.

Mayors are generally successful in getting their policy preferences enacted. They’re elected on a policy platform and slowly but surely, mayors usually find a way to push it past a council that may have been elected on a set of opposing priorities.

Mayoralty successes

Along with Tory, Toronto’s past recent mayors – David Miller and the late Rob Ford – were able to enact major pillars of their election platforms in relatively short order after being elected.

How did they do so in the absence of the type of “strong mayor” powers their counterparts in some major American cities enjoy?

Here’s how.

They enjoy deference to their office and mandate. Mayors certainly represent only one vote of many around the council table, but they’re the only ones with a city-wide mandate. They can claim support from voters throughout the municipality and can argue that since they ran and won, they have a good handle on the mood and policy preferences of residents.

A mayor’s agenda can stall

A mayor’s policy agenda can slow or fail. Mayors lose council votes from time to time and occasionally cannot find the necessary support for certain items. But they often get much of what they set out to accomplish passed.

The support they enjoy from the council, the public, the premier or even their own staff is contingent upon their actions and the decisions they make in office. If the popularity of a mayor dips, the challenges they face may compound and their agenda could ultimately stall.

For the most part, however, mayors are quite skilled at using both the formal and informal levers and resources at their disposal to fulfil their policy agenda.

Nothing outlined above comes easily, which is why it’s tempting for some to use new powers to eliminate the need to consult and find coalitions among council members. But the processes mayors use to build support – through research, consultation, careful design and negotiation – make for better and more comprehensive local public policy.

Time will tell if Bill 39 will allow mayors to overstep this process, but it certainly changes the well-established dynamics of local policymaking.

This article by Zachary Spicer, associate professor of public policy and administration, York University, Canada, is republished from The Conversation.