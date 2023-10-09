Sanchi: India’s first ‘solar city’

Though India is not necessarily known as a leader in combatting climate change, the initiative to transform Sanchi into a solar city (though it is actually only a town) is rooted in a wider governmental strategy. The central government of India has envisioned the development of one solar city in each state to foster the adoption of renewable energy, reduce the dependency on fossil fuels and curb greenhouse gas emissions​.

Sanchi: a ‘solar city’ in India. (Photo by Paulose NK/Shutterstock)

The Sanchi project specifically encapsulates the broader objective of steering India towards a sustainable energy trajectory. A successful solar city would mark a significant stride towards mitigating carbon emissions and also set a precedent for other cities to follow suit.

In terms of infrastructure development, the transition of Sanchi into a solar city has several notable components. It encompasses the construction of an 8MW grid-connected solar plant within the city limits. Additionally, two more solar plants with capacities of 3MW and 5MW are reportedly being established in the neighbouring areas of Nagauri and Gurgaon, respectively.

These projects are tailored to cater to the city’s electrical and agricultural energy needs. Sanchi’s geographical location on the Tropic of Cancer is a favourable factor, as it receives abundant sunlight throughout the year, providing an ideal setting for harnessing solar energy​.

Solar city Sanchi

Expanding the solar initiative beyond mere power generation, Sanchi has embraced a series of infrastructural modifications. The city has seen the installation of over 300 solar street lights, which not only illuminate the streets but also represent a shift towards renewable energy solutions.

Moreover, state-of-the-art installations like solar trees and solar drinking water kiosks have been introduced. These not only contribute to the city’s energy matrix but also have the potential to enhance the quality of life for its residents.

The public transport sector too has aligned with the green wave, incorporating battery-operated e-rickshaws and electric garbage vans, thus reducing the carbon footprint associated with conventional gasoline-powered vehicles​.

The economic ramifications of these initiatives are noteworthy. The solar project is claimed to curtail carbon dioxide emissions by 14,324 tonnes annually. This reduction is equivalent to the environmental impact of planting over 238,000 trees​​.

Moreover, the city is projected to witness significant savings in energy-related expenses, exceeding Rs. 7 crores ($841,000). This economic benefit is said to extend to the residents as well, who are hoping to experience reduced monthly energy bills​.

However, the journey towards achieving the solar city status is not devoid of hurdles. One of the significant challenges encountered is the high cost associated with solar technology implementation. The cost factor is a notable concern, especially for local governments with limited fiscal resources​.

Despite the financial challenges, officials remain optimistic about the future of solar cities across India.

