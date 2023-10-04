Best global cities for a career in tech highlighted in new report

In the era of digital transformation, the tech industry continues to be a powerhouse of opportunities. As the world witnesses a surge in demand for tech workers, CloudZero, a tech-focused research firm, has released a report on the best global cities for a career in tech. The findings shed light on the most promising cities for tech workers to pursue their careers.

Washington DC topped the report for best cities for a career in tech. (Photo by Jamo Images/Shutterstock0

The report begins by emphasising the extraordinary scale of the tech industry, with 9.1 million people employed worldwide, including roles in cloud computing, software engineering, machine learning engineering, data science and information security analysis. This prosperous sector is further evidenced by 255,000 monthly Google searches for “tech jobs” and a 25% increase in tech job listings in the US.

To determine the top destinations for tech careers, the report examined the world’s top 30 digital cities. Its ranking criteria encompassed the number of job vacancies and average salaries in the industry’s five most sought-after roles. Additionally, it considered factors like the presence of tech companies, average broadband speeds, average rent for central one-bedroom apartments and the proportion of rent to annual salary.

Top cities for tech workers

Washington DC – Leading the pack, the US capital boasts 9,370 job vacancies and 8,348 tech companies, including giants like EPAM Systems, Cisco and Red Hat. Tokyo – Second on the list, Tokyo offers 36,785 tech job openings, particularly for machine learning engineers, and houses 5,908 tech companies, showcasing Japan’s dedication to investing in tech talent. New York City – The Big Apple secures third place with the highest average salary of $147,665. However, high rent costs pose a challenge for tech workers. Dallas – Emerging as a tech hub, Dallas ranks fourth with 3,122 available jobs and an attractive average salary of $122,701, along with affordable rent. Hong Kong – Hong Kong completes the top five, offering the third-highest average salary of $123,785.

The report also delves into specialised rankings for specific tech career paths. Washington, DC comes out on top for software engineers, offering an average salary of $136,696. Singapore and New York City follow closely behind. For cloud engineers, DC once again took the top spot, with New York City and Singapore securing the next spots.

Remote opportunities in tech’s 5 most in-demand roles

With the global pandemic reshaping work dynamics, remote work has become increasingly prevalent. The study highlights that software engineering boasts the highest number of remote job opportunities, with 9,115 roles worldwide. Cloud computing ranks second, followed by machine learning engineering, data science and information security analysis roles. It’s clear that companies are keen on retaining remote work options to enhance productivity and employee well-being.

Job-hunting hurdles in the tech industry

The tech industry has not been immune to workforce reductions, however, with companies like Amazon and Microsoft announcing significant job cuts. This trend shouldn’t discourage job seekers.

The report suggests that all industries are adapting to remote work, creating a high demand for tech candidates with skills in cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Job seekers should continue honing their skills and consider exploring the best global cities for a career in tech like Washington DC, Tokyo and New York.

