Buenos Aires best city for hybrid working, a new study claims

According to a recent global analysis conducted by Savoo, the average hybrid worker in a city spends 3.5 days per week in the office, incurring expenses that can quickly mount up. To determine the best cities for hybrid workers, the study evaluated 50 of the world’s most popular urban hubs, factoring in various elements such as cost of living, rent, transportation, coffee, internet and co-working space fees.

Buenos Aires takes the hybrid working crown

Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, emerged as the winner, offering a holistic solution to hybrid workers. With a low average total cost of just £754 per month, it’s the gold standard for cost-effectiveness, according to the study.

Aerial view of 9 de Julio Avenue in Buenos Aires. (Photo by Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images)

Residents of this South American city enjoy a cost of living that averages £351 per month, the lowest among all cities analysed. Affordable housing further sweetens the deal, with a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre averaging just £285 per month. And for those in need of a caffeine boost during their commute, Buenos Aires boasts the world’s most pocket-friendly coffee prices, with a cup setting you back only £1.33. Transportation in the city is also judged as affordable, with a one-way ticket costing a mere £0.11, the analysis claims.

Turkey's Istanbul secured the second position globally, with hybrid workers incurring an average monthly cost of £912. The city boasts the world's cheapest internet, priced at around £6 per month. Transportation is another budget-friendly feature, with a one-way ticket costing just £0.28. Moreover, Istanbul offers affordable co-working spaces at an average cost of £47 per month.

In third place globally, São Paulo in Brazil proves to be a competitive destination city for hybrid workers. With a monthly cost averaging £1,239, the city stands out as one of the cheapest places to grab a cappuccino, setting you back only £1.46. Additionally, transportation is remarkably affordable, with a one-way ticket priced at just £0.71.

Hull: the UK's hybrid working oasis?

For those focused on the UK, Hull emerges as the best city for hybrid workers, with an average monthly cost of £1,609. The northern city boasts the lowest cost of living, averaging around £758 per month, and offers the most budget-friendly rent prices, with a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre going for just £453 per month. Local public transport is also a bargain, with a one-way ticket costing a mere £2. And for coffee, Hull is the place to be, with an average cup of coffee priced at just £2.51.

In second place among UK cities, Shrewsbury proves an attractive option for hybrid workers, with monthly costs averaging around £1,791. The city offers competitive internet prices at approximately £27 per month, and co-working spaces come at an average cost of £216 per month.

Huddersfield secures the third position among UK cities, with a total monthly cost of approximately £1,796. It boasts the second cheapest cost of living (£911) and rent prices (£467) among all cities analysed.

